Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Reaches $42.40 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $42.40 million and $3.84 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

