Nucleus Vision Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

