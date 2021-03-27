Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,080.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $5,080.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.