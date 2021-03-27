NULS (NULS) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. NULS has a market cap of $91.98 million and $55.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00058617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00228744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.00853605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00032051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

