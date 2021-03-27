NuShares (NSR) Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. NuShares has a total market cap of $620,376.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 142.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,531,951 coins and its circulating supply is 5,527,544,550 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

