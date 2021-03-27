Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 189,593 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Moody’s worth $297,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.