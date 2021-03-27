Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,825,916 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $239,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

