Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,133,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 199,928 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05.

