Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,219,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.68% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $223,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

