Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Waste Management worth $284,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 112.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 668,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,561,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,463.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 50,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $129.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

