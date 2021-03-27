Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Digital Realty Trust worth $237,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,014,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

