Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Pinterest worth $210,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

