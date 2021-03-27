Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of General Motors worth $291,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of General Motors by 231.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

