Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $227.25 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of FedEx worth $227,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $96,645,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

