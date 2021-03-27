Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $249.94 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 375.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ameren worth $249,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

