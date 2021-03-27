Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $262.06 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 229,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Cadence Design Systems worth $262,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $3,940,800.00. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.