Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $265.98 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of American International Group worth $265,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AIG stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

