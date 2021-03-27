Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $275.28 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zoom Video Communications worth $275,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day moving average is $414.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

