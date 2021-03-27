Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $285.91 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151,601 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Yum! Brands worth $285,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,673,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,702,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

