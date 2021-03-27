Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $295.42 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of DocuSign worth $295,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.79.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

