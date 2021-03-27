Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of VeriSign worth $215,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,452 shares of company stock worth $5,498,064. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

