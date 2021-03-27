Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472,516 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Duke Energy worth $269,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

