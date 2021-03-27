Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,426,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Aptiv worth $213,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

