Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SBA Communications worth $219,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.