Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $244,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $202.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

