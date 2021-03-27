Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of KLA worth $198,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $125.56 and a 52 week high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

