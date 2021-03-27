Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418,318 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Welltower worth $252,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 96,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.