Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Whirlpool worth $215,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $223.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.