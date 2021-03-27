Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,375,271 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375,271 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of The Southern worth $219,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

