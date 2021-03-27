Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 183,441 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of CyrusOne worth $214,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.