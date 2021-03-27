Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 376,342 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,294,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $265,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

