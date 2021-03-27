Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 422,569 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.08% of GDS worth $295,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.