Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 640,185 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $243,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.21 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.