Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.07% of Guardant Health worth $266,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

