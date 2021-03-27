Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, an increase of 1,752.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 301,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

