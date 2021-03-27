Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 691.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

NAN stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

