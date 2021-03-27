Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 79.7% in March

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

