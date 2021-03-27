OAX (OAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. OAX has a market cap of $36.33 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00612523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022936 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

