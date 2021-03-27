Obee Network (OBEE) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Obee Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $38,127.37 and $23,650.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Token Trading

