Observer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.34 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Observer has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $67.73 million and $21.34 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00612437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022973 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

