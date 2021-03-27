ODUWA (OWC) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $10,980.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,858.45 or 0.99922034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001388 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

