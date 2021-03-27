OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.14

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $8.63. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 26,182 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFS Capital by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

