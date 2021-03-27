OKCash Price Hits $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $16,288.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.27 or 0.99926735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00084255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,027,051 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

