Omni Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $8.22 or 0.00014627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,182 coins and its circulating supply is 562,866 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

