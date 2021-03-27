Omnitude Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

