OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $51.35 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.