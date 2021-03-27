On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sequans Communications and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.30%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 6.35 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.36 On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.13 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.