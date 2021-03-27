One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.