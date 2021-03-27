Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Up 488.2% in March

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 488.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
About Ontex Group
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.