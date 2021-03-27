Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Up 488.2% in March

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 488.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

