Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $518.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00264304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018885 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009500 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

